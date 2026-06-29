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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES signs MoU with Container Corporation of India

RITES signs MoU with Container Corporation of India

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

For PMC services for development and improvement of CONCOR's terminals and establishments

RITES signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, to collaborate on Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services from concept to commissioning for the development and improvement of CONCOR's terminals and establishments.

The partnership will leverage RITES' multidisciplinary engineering and project management expertise to support the planning, design, execution and supervision of infrastructure projects undertaken for CONCOR.

Under the MoU, CONCOR may entrust RITES, on a work-to-work basis, with Project Management Consultancy services from concept to commissioning. These services will include feasibility studies, preparation of Detailed Project Reports, detailed engineering, architectural and structural design, project supervision, quality assurance, and construction management etc.

 

The collaboration will support the development and improvement of infrastructure including multimodal logistics parks, inland container depots, rail-linked terminals, warehouses, railway infrastructure, administrative buildings, roads, utilities and allied facilities. Through this partnership, both RITES and CONCOR aim to leverage their respective strengths to facilitate the timely execution of logistics infrastructure projects and contribute to the development of efficient multimodal logistics facilities in the country.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

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