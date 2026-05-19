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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES slides as Q4 PAT decline 1% YoY to Rs 139 crore

RITES slides as Q4 PAT decline 1% YoY to Rs 139 crore

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

RITES fell 1.47% to Rs 204.05 after the company reported a 1.40% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 139.35 crore, despite a 27.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 768.26 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

Total expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 617.50 crore, up 42.03% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 185.75 crore, down by 4.62% from Rs 194.75 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity share (27.50%) on 48,06,03,774 equity shares having a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 202526.

 

RITES is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia).

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

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