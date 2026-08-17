Ritesh International plans capacity expansion of 50% at its Ahmedgarh facility
Ritesh International announced a strategic expansion plan for adding 50% capacity at its existing facility in Ahmedgarh.
The project involves an estimated total capital expenditure of Rs 7 crore, which will be financed through a balanced mix of long-term bank loans of about Rs. 1 crore and balance of about Rs. 6 crore from internal accruals. The expansion project is scheduled to be completed within period of approx. 8 months, with commercial production targeted for Q1 FY27-28.
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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 2:50 PM IST