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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ritesh International plans capacity expansion of 50% at its Ahmedgarh facility

Ritesh International plans capacity expansion of 50% at its Ahmedgarh facility

Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Ritesh International announced a strategic expansion plan for adding 50% capacity at its existing facility in Ahmedgarh.

The project involves an estimated total capital expenditure of Rs 7 crore, which will be financed through a balanced mix of long-term bank loans of about Rs. 1 crore and balance of about Rs. 6 crore from internal accruals. The expansion project is scheduled to be completed within period of approx. 8 months, with commercial production targeted for Q1 FY27-28.

 

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 2:50 PM IST