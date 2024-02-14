Sensex (    %)
                        
Ritesh International standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales decline 28.86% to Rs 17.50 crore
Net profit of Ritesh International declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 28.86% to Rs 17.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 24.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales17.5024.60 -29 OPM %2.231.30 -PBDT0.230.22 5 PBT0.060.08 -25 NP0.060.08 -25
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

