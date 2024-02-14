Ritesh International standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 28.86% to Rs 17.50 crore

Net profit of Ritesh International declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 28.86% to Rs 17.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 24.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.17.5024.602.231.300.230.220.060.080.060.08