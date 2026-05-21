Ritesh International standalone net profit declines 48.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.59% to Rs 48.75 crore

Net profit of Ritesh International declined 48.02% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.59% to Rs 48.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.52% to Rs 3.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.48% to Rs 167.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 128.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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