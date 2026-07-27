Ritesh International standalone net profit rises 357.89% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 44.19% to Rs 50.54 croreNet profit of Ritesh International rose 357.89% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.19% to Rs 50.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales50.5435.05 44 OPM %5.622.80 -PBDT2.610.76 243 PBT2.360.56 321 NP1.740.38 358
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:16 PM IST