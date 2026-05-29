RKD Agri & Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 24.00% to Rs 0.62 croreNet Loss of RKD Agri & Retail reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.00% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.19% to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.620.50 24 1.791.83 -2 OPM %-24.190 --30.730 - PBDT-0.200 0 -0.620 0 PBT-0.42-0.11 -282 -0.84-0.11 -664 NP-0.42-0.11 -282 -0.84-0.11 -664
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:18 AM IST