RKEC Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.30 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 77.23% to Rs 17.32 crore

Net loss of RKEC Projects reported to Rs 17.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 77.23% to Rs 17.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 76.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.3276.07-108.8914.85-21.846.85-23.764.58-17.303.37

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