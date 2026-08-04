RMC Switchgears bags PGVCL orders worth Rs 334 crore

RMC Switchgears announced that it has secured multiple letters of acceptance (LoAs) from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL) for turnkey underground cabling projects worth a total of Rs 333.79 crore.

The contracts involve site survey, designing, engineering, procurement, supply, installation, testing and commissioning for the conversion of existing 11 kV high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) overhead power lines, including consumer service lines, into underground cable networks with Ring Main Systems. The projects also include GIS/Geo Urja mapping and asset tagging under the System Improvement (SI) Scheme.

The orders cover various packages across Bhavnagar, Anjar, Jamnagar and Junagadh circles, including Chitra, Ghogha, Adipur, Talaja, Mahuva Rural, Dwarka and Talala subdivisions.

The execution period for the projects ranges between 12 months and 18 months from the commencement date after a mobilisation period of 45 days, depending on the package.

PGVCL is a domestic entity, and the contracts have been awarded on a turnkey basis. The company said the promoter, promoter group and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and the contracts do not fall under related-party transactions.

RMC Switchgears is primarily engaged in the business of Switchgear Engineering', ECI contracts for power distribution/ transmission sector.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 5.9% to Rs 9.27 crore, while net sales declined 13.7% to Rs 142.94 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

The scrip jumped 13.26% to end at Rs 331.30 on the BSE.

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