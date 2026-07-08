Wednesday, July 08, 2026 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RMC Switchgears bags Rs 24-cr solar pump order from MSEDCL

RMC Switchgears bags Rs 24-cr solar pump order from MSEDCL

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

RMC Switchgears said it has secured an empanelment and rate contract worth Rs 23.64 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution (MSEDCL) under the 'Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump' Yojana/PM-KUSUM B Scheme.

The contract involves the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing and commissioning of off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems of 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP capacities at identified farmers' sites across Maharashtra.

The scope of work also includes a five-year comprehensive warranty, repair and maintenance services, and a remote monitoring system (RMS), the company said in a regulatory filing.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed over a period of five years.

 

RMC Switchgears clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding authority. It also said the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction.

Also Read

the aircraft is equipped with a multi-role electronically scanned array radar. Photo: RAF

News in brief: Western Europe

Israeli tanks on the border with Lebanon in northern Israel on March 21, 2026. Photo: Reuters

Conflict zone: Israel-Lebanon

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) with French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing, China, in December 2025. Photo: Reuters

Declining EU-China relations

Photo: Shutterstock

Market radar: May 23, 2026 to June 22, 2026

An Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter during the rehearsal for the exercise 'Vayu Shakti 2026', at the Air Force firing range at Pokhran, Rajasthan. Photo: Reuters

India's military modernisation: Strong but uneven

RMC Switchgears is primarily engaged in the business of Switchgear Engineering', ECI contracts for power distribution/ transmission sector'.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 5.9% to Rs 9.27 crore, while net sales declined 13.7% to Rs 142.94 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd counter

Cryogenic OGS arm bags Rs 5-cr order from Fimer India

Cryogenic OGS arm bags Rs 5-cr order from Fimer India

Nifty trades below 23,900 level; PSU bank shares decline

Nifty trades below 23,900 level; PSU bank shares decline

Ceigall India JV emerges L1 bidder for Rs 705-cr Arunachal Pradesh highway project

Ceigall India JV emerges L1 bidder for Rs 705-cr Arunachal Pradesh highway project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market CrashStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayKalyan Jewellers SharesTCS Q1 PreviewKusumgar IPO DetailsQ1 Earning PreviewSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance