RMC Switchgears consolidated net profit declines 5.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.71% to Rs 142.94 crore

Net profit of RMC Switchgears declined 5.89% to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.71% to Rs 142.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.43% to Rs 22.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.22% to Rs 401.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 318.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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