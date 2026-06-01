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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RMC Switchgears consolidated net profit declines 5.89% in the March 2026 quarter

RMC Switchgears consolidated net profit declines 5.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

Sales decline 13.71% to Rs 142.94 crore

Net profit of RMC Switchgears declined 5.89% to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.71% to Rs 142.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.43% to Rs 22.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.22% to Rs 401.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 318.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales142.94165.66 -14 401.59318.16 26 OPM %12.3110.06 -11.7216.73 - PBDT14.2714.64 -3 34.9045.77 -24 PBT12.9513.75 -6 30.3742.66 -29 NP9.279.85 -6 22.5131.45 -28

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

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