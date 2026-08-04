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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RMC Switchgears jumps after bagging Rs 2-cr LoI from Telangana discom

RMC Switchgears jumps after bagging Rs 2-cr LoI from Telangana discom

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

RMC Switchgears surged 13.11% to Rs 330.85 after the company received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 2.44 crore from Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TSSPDCL).

The order is for the supply of low-tension (LT) distribution boxes and is scheduled to be executed within 12 months from the commencement date.

The company said the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity. It also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity and that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction.

RMC Switchgears is primarily engaged in the business of Switchgear Engineering', ECI contracts for power distribution/ transmission sector.

 

The company's consolidated net profit fell 5.9% to Rs 9.27 crore, while net sales declined 13.7% to Rs 142.94 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:50 PM IST