RNIT AI Solutions standalone net profit rises 27.19% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 41.87% to Rs 17.62 croreNet profit of RNIT AI Solutions rose 27.19% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.87% to Rs 17.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.71% to Rs 12.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.79% to Rs 51.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17.6212.42 42 51.5032.23 60 OPM %40.1235.02 -40.1631.74 - PBDT7.454.26 75 20.6110.07 105 PBT6.453.35 93 16.617.31 127 NP4.353.42 27 12.027.21 67
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:04 AM IST