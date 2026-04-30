RNIT AI Solutions standalone net profit rises 27.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.87% to Rs 17.62 crore

Net profit of RNIT AI Solutions rose 27.19% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.87% to Rs 17.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.71% to Rs 12.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.79% to Rs 51.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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