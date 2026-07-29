Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RNIT AI Solutions standalone net profit rises 54.88% in the June 2026 quarter

RNIT AI Solutions standalone net profit rises 54.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 25.60% to Rs 7.85 crore

Net profit of RNIT AI Solutions rose 54.88% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.60% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.856.25 26 OPM %35.2935.68 -PBDT2.762.08 33 PBT1.731.08 60 NP1.270.82 55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market ends higher; Nifty settles above 24,250

Market ends higher; Nifty settles above 24,250

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

EUR/USD pair is lingering just above 1.1400 mark

EUR/USD pair is lingering just above 1.1400 mark

Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 97.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 97.90% in the June 2026 quarter

HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit declines 36.66% in the June 2026 quarter

HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit declines 36.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Commonwealth Games 2026 LiveMCC New Updates on NEET 2026Manipal Health IPO Day 1Q1 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastGemini Spark India LaunchReason For Today's Market RallyLiquor StocksUpcoming Q1 ResultsAnti-Paper Leak Bill