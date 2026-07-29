RNIT AI Solutions standalone net profit rises 54.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.60% to Rs 7.85 crore

Net profit of RNIT AI Solutions rose 54.88% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.60% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.856.2535.2935.682.762.081.731.081.270.82

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