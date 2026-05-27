Roadstar Infra Investment Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 154.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.82% to Rs 286.67 crore

Net loss of Roadstar Infra Investment Trust reported to Rs 154.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 286.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 317.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 267.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.33% to Rs 1156.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 930.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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