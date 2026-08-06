Roadstar Infra Investment Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 35.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.51% to Rs 295.57 crore

Net profit of Roadstar Infra Investment Trust reported to Rs 35.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 119.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 295.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 303.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.295.57303.1868.0516.92125.26-35.5734.46-115.3735.25-119.70

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