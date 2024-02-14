Sensex (    %)
                        
Roadways India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 13.68 crore
Net profit of Roadways India reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 13.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 13.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter Ended Dec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales13.6813.35 2 OPM %3.651.35 -PBDT0.660.03 2100 PBT0.51-0.14 LP NP0.28-0.16 LP
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

