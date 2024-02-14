Roadways India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 13.68 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Roadways India reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 13.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 13.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.13.6813.353.651.350.660.030.51-0.140.28-0.16