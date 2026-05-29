Roadways India standalone net profit rises 97.25% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 69.62% to Rs 23.00 croreNet profit of Roadways India rose 97.25% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 69.62% to Rs 23.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1533.33% to Rs 3.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1443.25% to Rs 44.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23.0013.56 70 44.602.89 1443 OPM %67.0929.20 -61.179.69 - PBDT3.041.47 107 5.440.29 1776 PBT3.041.47 107 5.430.28 1839 NP2.151.09 97 3.920.24 1533
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:53 PM IST