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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Robust Hotels standalone net profit declines 24.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Robust Hotels standalone net profit declines 24.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 40.29 crore

Net profit of Robust Hotels declined 24.61% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 40.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.06% to Rs 24.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.80% to Rs 148.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 136.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales40.2939.62 2 148.27136.28 9 OPM %34.2832.36 -33.2626.34 - PBDT14.3618.30 -22 50.8639.62 28 PBT10.4513.95 -25 33.6622.09 52 NP7.7510.28 -25 24.7016.46 50

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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