Robust Hotels standalone net profit rises 51.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 33.85 crore

Net profit of Robust Hotels rose 51.86% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 33.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.33.8533.2432.2629.9912.2710.398.125.996.124.03

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