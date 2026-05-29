Rodium Realty consolidated net profit declines 50.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 45.18% to Rs 12.23 crore

Net profit of Rodium Realty declined 50.13% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.18% to Rs 12.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 141.28% to Rs 8.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 70.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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