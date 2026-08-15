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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rodium Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rodium Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:42 AM IST

Sales rise 0.34% to Rs 14.58 crore

Net loss of Rodium Realty reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.34% to Rs 14.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.5814.53 0 OPM %4.4625.05 -PBDT0.473.51 -87 PBT0.353.43 -90 NP-0.042.27 PL

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:42 AM IST