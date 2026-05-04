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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rohit Jain appointed as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India

Rohit Jain appointed as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
Government of India, vide its notification dated May 02, 2026, and in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 8 of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934, read with sub-section (4) of section 8 thereof, has appointed Rohit Jain, Executive Director as Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years from the date of joining the post on or after May 03, 2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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