Rolcon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 20.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.20% to Rs 12.60 crore

Net profit of Rolcon Engineering Company declined 20.83% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 12.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.6012.4511.6710.601.661.531.221.150.760.96

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