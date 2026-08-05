Rolex Rings edges higher after recording over 22% YoY rise in Q1 PAT
Rolex Rings added 2.37% to Rs 144.75 after the company reported 22.3% rise in net profit to Rs 6.01 crore on a 4.4% increase in revenue to Rs 30.43 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.
Total expenses rose by 2.4% to Rs 24.48 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 23.91 crore in Q1 FY26. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 0.4% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 11.2% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 18% YoY).
Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 7.92 crore, up 16.6% from Rs 6.79 crore in Q1 FY26.
Rolex Rings is a manufacturer and global supplier of hot-rolled forged and machined bearing rings, and automotive components for two-wheelers, PVs, CVs, off-highway vehicles, electric vehicles, industrial machinery, wind turbines and railways, among others. Its product portfolio includes bearing rings, parts of gear box and automotive components.
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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 3:50 PM IST