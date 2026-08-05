Rolex Rings standalone net profit rises 22.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.38% to Rs 304.34 crore

Net profit of Rolex Rings rose 22.34% to Rs 60.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.38% to Rs 304.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 291.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.304.34291.5822.5821.1288.3377.0079.2968.0060.1449.16

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