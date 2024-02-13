Roopa Industries standalone net profit declines 6.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 25.59% to Rs 19.24 crore

Net profit of Roopa Industries declined 6.90% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 25.59% to Rs 19.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.19.2415.324.638.490.590.650.360.430.270.29