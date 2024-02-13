Sensex (    %)
                        
Roopa Industries standalone net profit declines 6.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales rise 25.59% to Rs 19.24 crore
Net profit of Roopa Industries declined 6.90% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 25.59% to Rs 19.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales19.2415.32 26 OPM %4.638.49 -PBDT0.590.65 -9 PBT0.360.43 -16 NP0.270.29 -7
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

