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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rose Merc. consolidated net profit rises 7.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Rose Merc. consolidated net profit rises 7.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Sales rise 24.31% to Rs 27.51 crore

Net profit of Rose Merc. rose 7.03% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.31% to Rs 27.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales27.5122.13 24 OPM %19.1630.23 -PBDT5.696.35 -10 PBT5.626.31 -11 NP1.981.85 7

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:39 AM IST