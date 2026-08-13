Rose Merc. consolidated net profit rises 7.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.31% to Rs 27.51 crore

Net profit of Rose Merc. rose 7.03% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.31% to Rs 27.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.27.5122.1319.1630.235.696.355.626.311.981.85

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