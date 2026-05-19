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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rose Merc. reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rose Merc. reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 62.98% to Rs 27.54 crore

Net profit of Rose Merc. reported to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.98% to Rs 27.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.31% to Rs 88.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales27.5474.40 -63 88.4878.78 12 OPM %18.5922.10 -20.7721.00 - PBDT5.2516.27 -68 18.2116.40 11 PBT5.2016.12 -68 18.0116.21 11 NP1.95-0.69 LP 5.68-0.56 LP

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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