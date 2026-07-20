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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rossari Biotech registers PAT of Rs 35 crore in Q1 FY27

Rossari Biotech registers PAT of Rs 35 crore in Q1 FY27

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Rossari Biotech has reported 4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.1 crore on a 28% increase in revenue to Rs 697.2 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

On the expenditure front, COGS added up to Rs 490.8 crore (up 32.2% YoY), employee benefits expenses amounted to Rs 44.1 crore (up 17.6% YoY) and other expenses aggregated to Rs 81.7 crore (up 21.9% YoY) in the June 2026 quarter.

While EBITDA improved by 19% YoY to Rs 80.6 crore, EBITDA margin contracted by 90 basis points YoY to 11.6% in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 47.7 crore, up by 3.5% from Rs 46.1 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

Edward Menezes, promoter & executive chairman, and Sunil Chari, promoter & managing director, said: We commenced FY27 on a strong note, delivering robust consolidated revenue growth of 28% YoY.

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The performance was driven by healthy momentum in the domestic business and the continued expansion of our international presence.

Our HPPC, TSC and AHN businesses delivered YoY growth of 28%, 28% and 27%, respectively, reflecting healthy momentum across the portfolio. Performance was supported by deeper market penetration, expansion into new applications and a higher contribution from differentiated, value-added specialty solutions across end-user industries.

Our international business continued to make steady progress, supported by higher wallet share with global partners and growing acceptance of our specialty solutions across key overseas markets.

During the quarter, we further strengthened our regional presence with the establishment of a greenfield blending facility in Thailand, designed to serve Southeast Asia. The facility will enhance our ability to offer customised formulations, respond swiftly to local market requirements and improve supply-chain efficiency.

Over the past few years, we have made focused investments in developing new capabilities, innovation and product development. Capacity utilisation across these investments has been improving steadily, and our priority is now to drive optimal utilisation, strengthen the product portfolio and enhance operational efficiencies.

Rossari Biotech is a speciality-chemicals manufacturer providing intelligent and sustainable solutions for customers across industries. The company offers tailor-made solutions for home, personal care and performance chemicals (HPPC), textile speciality chemicals (TSC) and animal health and nutrition (AHN).

The scrip slipped 1.85% to currently trade at Rs 520.90 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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