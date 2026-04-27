Rossari Biotech sets up new R&D facility at Navi Mumbai

The board of Rossari Biotech at its meeting held on 27 April 2026 has approved the relocation and shifting of the Company's existing Research and Development Facility located at IIT Bombay to Ellora Olearise, A-786, 06th Floor, Khairane MIDC, Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai - 400 710.

The company has set up a new Research and Development Facility at Navi Mumbai located at Ellora Olearise, A-786, 06th Floor, Khairane MIDC, Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai - 400 710.