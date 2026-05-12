Rossell Techsys consolidated net profit rises 9.78% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 61.57% to Rs 142.07 croreNet profit of Rossell Techsys rose 9.78% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.57% to Rs 142.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 176.74% to Rs 21.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 86.82% to Rs 485.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 259.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales142.0787.93 62 485.12259.67 87 OPM %11.3517.64 -12.9113.96 - PBDT13.2312.02 10 43.3721.71 100 PBT9.579.01 6 29.6211.23 164 NP7.526.85 10 21.897.91 177
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST