Rossell Techsys consolidated net profit rises 9.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.57% to Rs 142.07 crore

Net profit of Rossell Techsys rose 9.78% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.57% to Rs 142.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 176.74% to Rs 21.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 86.82% to Rs 485.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 259.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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