Roto Pumps consolidated net profit rises 46.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.75% to Rs 75.60 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps rose 46.83% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.75% to Rs 75.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.75.6065.8820.0820.6116.2315.0312.4410.849.256.30

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