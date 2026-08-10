Roto Pumps consolidated net profit rises 46.83% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 14.75% to Rs 75.60 croreNet profit of Roto Pumps rose 46.83% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.75% to Rs 75.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales75.6065.88 15 OPM %20.0820.61 -PBDT16.2315.03 8 PBT12.4410.84 15 NP9.256.30 47
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST