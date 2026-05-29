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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Roto Pumps Q4 net profit slumps 55% to Rs 6 crore

Roto Pumps Q4 net profit slumps 55% to Rs 6 crore

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Roto Pumps reported a 55.47% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 12.87 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 2.92% year-on-year to Rs 81.30 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 44.68% to Rs 8.43 crore during the quarter from Rs 15.24 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a 26.74% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.76 crore. Revenue from operations declined 3.13% year-on-year to Rs 284.65 crore in FY26 compared with FY25.

 

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.19 per equity share of face value Re 1 each, representing 19% for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

The official announcement was made on 27 May 2026 after market hours.

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Roto Pumps is engaged in the manufacturing of progressive cavity pumps used in dewatering in mines and various industrial applications.

The counter rose 0.77% to Rs 57.74 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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