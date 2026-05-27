Rotographics (India) standalone net profit declines 58.82% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 943.21% to Rs 8.45 croreNet profit of Rotographics (India) declined 58.82% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 943.21% to Rs 8.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 700.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4988.89% to Rs 41.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.450.81 943 41.220.81 4989 OPM %-3.5527.16 --0.2416.05 - PBDT0.220.28 -21 1.240.23 439 PBT0.190.28 -32 1.210.23 426 NP0.070.17 -59 0.880.11 700
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:11 AM IST