Route Mobile consolidated net profit rises 93.21% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 3.75% to Rs 1130.90 croreNet profit of Route Mobile rose 93.21% to Rs 109.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.75% to Rs 1130.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1175.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.04% to Rs 239.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 318.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 4408.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4575.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1130.901175.00 -4 4408.214575.62 -4 OPM %12.0510.37 -12.1911.53 - PBDT162.88125.90 29 580.52533.64 9 PBT139.27103.68 34 488.91444.56 10 NP109.3256.58 93 239.02318.85 -25
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:10 AM IST