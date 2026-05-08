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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Route Mobile Q4 PAT spurts 93% YoY to Rs 109 cr

Route Mobile Q4 PAT spurts 93% YoY to Rs 109 cr

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Route Mobile's consolidated net profit surged 93.2% to Rs 109.32 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 56.58 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations declined 3.8% YoY to Rs 1,130.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026.

Profit before tax surged 76.4% to Rs 139.27 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 78.95 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Adj. EBITDA jumped 11.88% to Rs 134.30 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 120.04 crore in Q4 FY25. Adj. EBITDA margin stood at 11.9% in Q4 FY26 as against 10.2% in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses fell 5.9% to Rs 1,019.48 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 1,083.43 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 74.86 crore (up 24.79% YoY), and finance costs stood at Rs 1.20 crore (down 85.19% YoY) during the quarter under review.

 

Seckin Arikan, Chairman, Route Mobile, and CEO, Proximus Global, commented, Route Mobile's FY26 performance reinforces the strategic rationale of its place within the Proximus Global portfoliodisciplined execution through a year of deliberate portfolio reshaping has delivered improving profitability as revenues transition toward higher-value business. I am confident that with the Route Mobile team's focus and the strength of our combined enterprise capabilities, the business is well-placed to grow revenue and sustain profitability in FY27.

Tushar Agnihotri, CEO, Route Mobile, added, Last year, we crossed Rs 1,000 crore in gross profit for the first time, which translates to a robust 22.9% gross profit margin and enhanced EBITDA performance, propelling us into FY27 with strong momentum. This year, our strategic focus is accelerating revenue growth while sustaining these margin gainspowered by deepening enterprise partnerships, expanding into new geographies, and leveraging AI-driven conversations across high-engagement channels like WhatsApp and RCS. Were also pioneering Telco Network APIs in India, capitalizing on surging demand and our unmatched infrastructure for a clear competitive edge.

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For FY27, the company has guided for revenue growth in the mid-to-high single digits and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 12%. The company has also increased the gross dividend per share to a sustainable Rs 16.5.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM. Including three interim dividends of Rs 3 per share each declared earlier, the total dividend for FY26 stands at Rs 11 per equity share.

Route Mobile ("RML") is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetization. RML has a diverse enterprise client base across a broad range of industries, including social media companies, banks and financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and travel aggregators. RML is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with a global presence in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America.

Shares of Route Mobile fell 3.04% to Rs 557.75 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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