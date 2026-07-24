Route Mobile slips after Q1 PAT slides 40% to Rs 69 crore

Route Mobile declined 2.85% to Rs 583.55 after the company reported a 40.09% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.55 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 114.43 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 1.82% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,151.51 crore in Q1 FY27.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 16.62% to Rs 68.55 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 58.78 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 9.58% YoY to Rs 1,151.51 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax climbed 19.5% to Rs 91.47 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 76.57 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Adj. EBITDA declined 5.6% to Rs 108.9 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 115.4 crore in Q1 FY26. Adj. EBITDA margin stood at 9.5% in Q1 FY27 as against 11% in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses increased 8.7% to Rs 1,071.10 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 985.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 77.62 crore (up 13.2% YoY), while finance costs stood at Rs 1.20 crore (down 79.4% YoY) during the quarter under review.

Seckin Arikan, Chairman, Route Mobile, and CEO, Proximus Global, commented, Route Mobile has continued to demonstrate resilience in a challenging market environment. The underlying demand for our solutions remains strong, resulting in healthy traffic growth and continued customer engagement. Route Mobile remains focused on strengthening its portfolio, driving operational discipline, and leveraging its global scale to create long-term value as part of Proximus Global.

Tushar Agnihotri, CEO, Route Mobile, added, Q1 FY27 saw continued momentum across the business, with revenue growing year-on-year and quarter-onquarter. Profitability was affected by a combination of market-related factors, but these are already being actively addressed through targeted actions to support margin recovery. The focus remains clear: improving operational efficiency, rebuilding traffic with existing customers, expanding new customer relationships, and accelerating the adoption of higher-value solutions across the portfolio. With these initiatives already underway, Route Mobile remains confident in its ability to strengthen margins and deliver sustainable long term growth.

Route Mobile (RML) is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetization. RML has a diverse enterprise client base across a broad range of industries, including social media companies, banks and financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and travel aggregators. RML is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with a global presence in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America.

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