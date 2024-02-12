Sensex (    %)
                        
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 42.49% to Rs 16.70 crore
Net Loss of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 42.49% to Rs 16.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales16.7011.72 42 OPM %2.99-20.90 -PBDT-0.05-2.55 98 PBT-0.41-2.81 85 NP-0.41-2.81 85
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

