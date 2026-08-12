Royal India Corporation consolidated net profit declines 39.13% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 91.29% to Rs 3.63 croreNet profit of Royal India Corporation declined 39.13% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 91.29% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.6341.67 -91 OPM %26.728.54 -PBDT2.013.23 -38 PBT1.933.22 -40 NP1.963.22 -39
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST