Royal India Corporation consolidated net profit declines 39.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 91.29% to Rs 3.63 crore

Net profit of Royal India Corporation declined 39.13% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 91.29% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.6341.6726.728.542.013.231.933.221.963.22

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