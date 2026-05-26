Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit declines 39.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.47% to Rs 113.17 crore

Net profit of Royal Orchid Hotels declined 39.57% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.47% to Rs 113.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.88% to Rs 32.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 384.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 319.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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