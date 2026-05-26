Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit declines 39.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit declines 39.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 30.47% to Rs 113.17 crore

Net profit of Royal Orchid Hotels declined 39.57% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.47% to Rs 113.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.88% to Rs 32.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 384.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 319.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales113.1786.74 30 384.15319.47 20 OPM %22.5922.98 -23.0022.87 - PBDT18.2421.49 -15 71.8180.21 -10 PBT6.8316.43 -58 36.2159.48 -39 NP7.9413.14 -40 32.1847.24 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit declines 12.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit declines 12.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Ekansh Concepts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ekansh Concepts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 161.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 161.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Asian Star Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Asian Star Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 94.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 94.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayTwisha Sharma CaseDividend Stocks TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickQ4 Results TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance