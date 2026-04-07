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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Orchid Hotels launches new property in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Royal Orchid Hotels launches new property in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Royal Orchid Hotels has announced the successful launch of its newest property, Regenta Place Iris Park, Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

Strategically located in the heart of the city along the Badrinath Highway near Nim Beach Road, the hotel is just minutes away from the iconic Ram Jhula and the spiritual hubs of Tapovan. It ensures smooth access for guests arriving from Dehradun or nearby transit points while maintaining a peaceful atmosphere ideal for unwinding after spiritual exploration or adventure activities.

The new property features 36 thoughtfully designed keys - 08 Suites (300 sq. ft.), 16 Premium Rooms (250 sq. ft.), and 12 Deluxe Rooms (220 sq. ft.) - offering modern amenities, soothing interiors, and breathtaking Ganga views with private balconies and in-room Jacuzzis in the Suites and Premium Rooms.

 

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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