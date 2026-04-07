Royal Orchid Hotels launches Regenta Place Iris Park in Rishikesh

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) has announced the launch of its latest property, Regenta Place Iris Park, Rishikesh, expanding the group's presence into one of India's key spiritual and adventure destinations.

The hotel features 36 keys, including 8 suites, 16 premium rooms, and 12 deluxe rooms, offering modern amenities, private balconies, and in-room Jacuzzis with views of the Ganga river. Strategically located on Badrinath Highway near Nim Beach Road, it is minutes from Ram Jhula and Tapovan.

Facilities include e Pinxx, a multi-cuisine restaurant; Sky High Lounge, a 3,000 sq. ft. rooftop venue; and Orchid Hall, a 4,040 sq. ft. banquet space for up to 250 guests. Additional amenities include a swimming pool, proposed spa & health club, game zone, and 24-hour in-room dining.

The launch strengthens ROHLs presence in Indias spiritual tourism circuit while catering to pilgrims, adventure seekers, and leisure travelers.

The hotel's prime location also offers easy access to the citys major attractions, including Bajrang Setu (1.5 km), Ram Jhula (2 km), Beatles Ashram (2.5 km), Neer Waterfall (4 km), and Triveni Ghat (5 km).

Commenting on the launch, Chander K. Baljee, CMD, Royal Orchid Hotels, said, The launch of Regenta Place Iris Park, Rishikesh is a proud addition to our growing portfolio and a key step in our 2030 expansion roadmap. Rishikesh, the worlds yoga capital, is a land of spirituality, adventure, and tranquility. With this property, we are delighted to bring the warmth and genuine hospitality of the Royal Orchid family to every pilgrim, adventure enthusiast, and modern traveler seeking both peace and comfort in this sacred destination.

Royal Orchid Hotels operates and manages hotels/resorts and provides related services through its portfolio of hotel properties.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 49.3% to Rs 9.02 crore on a 26.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 113.03 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Royal Orchid Hotels slipped 0.34% to currently trade at Rs 309.50 on the BSE.