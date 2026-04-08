Royal Orchid Hotels rises on strategic partnership with Hilton

Royal Orchid Hotels surged 7.08% to Rs 328.75 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Hilton to develop 125 Hampton by Hilton hotels across India.

The partnership accelerates Hiltons upper midscale expansion in India, where rising domestic travel and growing demand from the countrys expanding middle class are driving strong opportunities in the mid-market segment. The franchised hotels will primarily be developed across western and southern markets, including Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, joining more than 3,100 Hampton by Hilton properties trading globally.

Hampton by Hilton is the companys largest brand by number of hotels and a pioneer of the uppermidscale segment globally. Named the #1 lodging franchise by Entrepreneur for 17 consecutive years, the brand serves quality-driven travelers through an approachable, high-quality stay defined by its friendly and caring signature hospitality, known as Hamptonality, in 46 countries globally. Following extensive consumer research in India, Hampton by Hilton hotels in the country will feature design, service and amenities thoughtfully tailored to reflect local preferences while maintaining the brands trusted global standards.

Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton, said, Indias economic growth, expanding middle class and rapid infrastructure development are reshaping the countrys travel landscape, creating significant opportunities for our brands. Our new strategic partnership with the Royal Orchid Hotels demonstrates our commitment to working with established local operators, enabling us to scale our franchise footprint rapidly while maintaining the strength and consistency of Hiltons brands.

Arjun Baljee, president of Royal Orchid Hotels, said, Partnering with Hilton to bring 125 Hampton properties to life is a strategic leap in our 50-year journey. It complements our ethos of bolstering Indias mid-market segment with hotels that deliver great value, service efficiency and thoughtful design, alongside the globally renowned Hampton brand experience. Over the next 10 years, the hospitality opportunity will enable jobs creation for local communities besides offering travelers across the country a quality stay experience.

Keshav Baljee, executive director, Royal Orchid Group, said, We are proud to partner with Hilton to scale Hampton by Hilton in India. Our portfolio is a healthy mix of owned, managed and franchised properties, and this partnership with Hilton will drive significant growth in the countrys mid-market hospitality segment. As domestic travel continues to grow and new economic centers emerge across the country, we see a significant opportunity to expand the Hampton by Hilton brand across cities in India and complement our family of Regenta hotels.

Christian Charnaux, executive vice president and chief development officer, Hilton, said, As we continue to strengthen our network effect around the world, India remains a strategic long-term growth market for Hilton. For owners, Hampton by Hilton delivers industry-leading returns through an efficient operating model and broad guest appeal. This agreement further reinforces the global strength of the Hampton brand and our confidence in the long-term growth of Indias midmarket hospitality sector.

Royal Orchid Hotels operates and manages hotels/resorts and provides related services through its portfolio of hotel properties.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 49.3% to Rs 9.02 crore on a 26.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 113.03 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.