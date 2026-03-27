Royal Orchid Hotels signs new property in Mundra, Gujarat

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) has announced the signing of a new upscale hotel project in Mundra, further strengthening its presence in key industrial and port cities across the country.

The upcoming Regenta Hotel, Mundra will be developed under a hotel management agreement, in line with the companys asset-light expansion strategy. The property is scheduled to open by the fourth quarter of 2027.

Strategically located in the prominent port city of Mundra, the hotel is designed to cater to the growing demand from business travellers and logistics professionals. The property will feature 103 well-appointed rooms.

The hotel will offer a range of premium amenities, including an all-day dining restaurant, a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, and a spa. It will also provide extensive parking facilities with a capacity for over 150 vehicles.

In addition, the property is expected to position itself as a key venue for corporate and social events in the region, with expansive banquet facilities spanning 14,000 square feet.

Chander K. Baljee, chairman and managing director of Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, said, "The signing of Regenta Hotel, Mundra, aligns seamlessly with our vision of expanding our footprint in high-growth economic hubs. As we continue to march toward our goals, this property will deliver the distinctive hospitality experience that defines the Regenta brand in Gujarat's industrial landscape."

"We are delighted to partner with Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels for this landmark development in Mundra. With its strategic location and robust infrastructure, we are confident this hotel will set new benchmarks in hospitality for the region and cater effectively to the growing demand from business and industrial travellers," stated the directors of Bonava Hospitality LLP.

Royal Orchid Hotels operates and manages hotels/resorts and provides related services through its portfolio of hotel properties.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 49.3% to Rs 9.02 crore on a 26.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 113.03 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Royal Orchid Hotels slipped 1.24% to currently trade at Rs 299.20 on the BSE.

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