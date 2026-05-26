Royal Orchid Hotels slides after Q4 PAT drops 40% to Rs 8-cr

Royal Orchid Hotels slipped 2.50% to Rs 331.50 after the company reported a 39.57% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.94 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 13.14 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations jumped 30.47% year-on-year to Rs 113.17 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 6.82 crore, down 58.49% from Rs 16.43 crore posted in Q4 FY25. The company reported exceptional items of Rs 2.17 crore during the quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a 31.87% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.18 crore, while revenue from operations rose 20.24% year-on-year to Rs 384.15 crore compared with FY25.

Chander K. Baljee, chairman and managing director, said, We are pleased to report balanced portfolio growth across regions, supported by steady revenue expansion and disciplined cost management. Our strategic additions in high demand markets and the launch of marquee properties underscore our commitment to sustainable long term value creation. With a strong pipeline of over 1,800 keys and new brand categories in development, we are well positioned to capitalize on Indias growing travel and hospitality demand while delivering consistent value to our shareholders.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Royal Orchid Hotels operates and manages hotels/resorts and provides related services through its portfolio of hotel properties.

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