Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit declines 70.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.63% to Rs 960.68 crore

Net profit of Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. declined 70.02% to Rs 26.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 960.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 876.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.960.68876.323.5713.6536.87119.8436.87119.8426.8589.57

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