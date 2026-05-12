Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit rises 136.62% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 1.81% to Rs 867.86 croreNet profit of Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. rose 136.62% to Rs 26.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.81% to Rs 867.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 883.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.55% to Rs 137.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.86% to Rs 3430.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3302.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales867.86883.89 -2 3430.153302.61 4 OPM %4.997.30 -5.296.31 - PBDT35.8815.63 130 184.09215.33 -15 PBT35.8815.63 130 184.09215.33 -15 NP26.6211.25 137 137.01160.33 -15
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST