Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit rises 136.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.81% to Rs 867.86 crore

Net profit of Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. rose 136.62% to Rs 26.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.81% to Rs 867.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 883.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.55% to Rs 137.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.86% to Rs 3430.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3302.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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