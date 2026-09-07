RPEL to set up 3.5 lakh MTPA silica ramming mass manufacturing facility in Odisha

In joint venture with TRL Krosaki Refractories

Raghav Productivity Enhancers (RPEL) announced a strategic joint venture with TRL Krosaki Refractories (TRL Krosaki) to establish a 350,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) silica ramming mass manufacturing facility in Odisha, with an initial investment of approximately Rs 100 crore.

The partnership marks a significant step in RPEL's strategy to build a multi-location manufacturing platform, strengthen its presence in East India and create a more efficient supply network closer to key consumption centers.

The JV brings together RPEL's patented manufacturing technology, established market presence and R&D capabilities with TRL Krosaki's regional strength, quartzite resources in Odisha and global refractory expertise, backed by Krosaki Harima Corporation, Japan, and Nippon Steel Corporation, Japan.

With RPEL's existing group capacity of 534,000 MTPA and presence across 26 states in India and 40+ countries, the partnership provides a strong foundation for expanding its manufacturing and market footprint.