RPG Life Sciences appoints Deepak Shukla as CEO of RPG Active Pharma
RPG Life Sciences announced that Deepak Shukla, Chief Executive - API Business, has ceased to be a Senior Management Personnel of the Company, with effect from the close of business hours on 14 August 2026, consequent upon his appointment as Chief Executive Officer in capacity of Key Managerial Personnel of RPG Active Pharma, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from 15 August 2026.
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 12:16 PM IST